Scuffle erupts at Turkish president's event

NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 21: President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech during an intercultural event named "Gathering with Turkish-American and American Muslim Community" that hosted by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC), at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel in New York, NY, United States on September 21, 2017. Turkish President Erdogan attended the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly as well as held a number of varied meetings within his trip on USA. (Photo by Turkish Presidency / Yasin Bulbul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Five individuals were detained by President Erdogan's security detail at an event in New York, but were later released, police confirmed to CNN. Video shows one individual being hit repeatedly by members of the crowd as he is led out of the ballroom.
