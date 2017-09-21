Breaking News

MONTGOMERY, AL ? AUGUST 21: Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore walks back into the state Judicial Building after addressing supporters August 21, 2003 in Montgomery, Alabama.
    Senate candidate in 2005: Outlaw gay 'conduct'

In a 2005 interview, Alabama Republican and future US Senate candidate Roy Moore said "homosexual conduct should be illegal."
