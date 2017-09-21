Facebook to hand over Russian ads to Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a Facebook Live event to discuss the decision to share with the House and Senate intelligence committees the content and related information of the more than 3,000 ads it sold to Russian-linked accounts during the 2016 election.
