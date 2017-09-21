Breaking News
Rep. Comer: Graham-Cassidy needs CBO score
Rep. Comer: Graham-Cassidy needs CBO score
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) says he wishes the Senate would get a Congressional Budget Office score on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill before holding a vote.
Rep. Comer: Graham-Cassidy needs CBO score
Newsroom
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) says he wishes the Senate would get a Congressional Budget Office score on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill before holding a vote.
