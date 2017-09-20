Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price testifies during a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The hearing discussed the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services.(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price testifies during a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The hearing discussed the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services.(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Before private flights, Price criticized them

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Before private flights, Price criticized them

According to Politico, while traveling for business, HHS Secretary Tom Price took five private jet flights over the course of a week.
Source: CNN

Top News (16 Videos)

See More

Before private flights, Price criticized them

According to Politico, while traveling for business, HHS Secretary Tom Price took five private jet flights over the course of a week.
Source: CNN