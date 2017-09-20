Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul: Graham-Cassidy not a repeal of Obamacare

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul: Graham-Cassidy not a repeal of Obamacare

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he likes some parts of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill proposal, but does not support it as is.
Source: CNN

Health care fight (15 Videos)

See More

Paul: Graham-Cassidy not a repeal of Obamacare

Wolf

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he likes some parts of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill proposal, but does not support it as is.
Source: CNN