Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: Manafort offered to brief Putin ally

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: Manafort offered to brief Putin ally

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to provide briefings on the 2016 election to a Kremlin-aligned Russian billionaire, according to a Washington Post report.
Source: CNN

Paul Manafort (15 Videos)

See More

WaPo: Manafort offered to brief Putin ally

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to provide briefings on the 2016 election to a Kremlin-aligned Russian billionaire, according to a Washington Post report.
Source: CNN