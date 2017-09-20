Obama: Climate change may define the century

Breaking News

BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY - MAY 25: Former US president Barack Obama is seen during the German Media Award 2016 (Deutscher Medienpreis 2016) at Kongresshaus on May 25, 2017 in Baden-Baden, Germany. The German Media Award (Deutscher Medienpreis) has been presented annually since 1992 to honor personalities from public life. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)
Former President Barack Obama says climate change is a "threat that may define the contours of this century more than any other."
Source: CNN

