Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Melania Trump speaks at UN luncheon (full speech)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Melania Trump speaks at UN luncheon (full speech)
First lady Melania Trump made remarks during a luncheon at the United Nations, saying that the future of every nation rests with children and what we teach them today.
Source: CNN
United Nations (7 Videos)
Melania Trump speaks at UN luncheon (full speech)
Watch UNGA attendees react to Trump's speech
Trump: I will always put America first
Trump: Iran nuclear deal is an embarrassment
Trump: The US has done well since Election Day
Trump to UN: 'Rocket Man' on a suicide mission
The times Donald Trump bashed the UN
Trump to UN: No country should shoulder burden
See More
Melania Trump speaks at UN luncheon (full speech)
First lady Melania Trump made remarks during a luncheon at the United Nations, saying that the future of every nation rests with children and what we teach them today.
Source: CNN