Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop
"You love (hip-hip) when it allows you to live a fantasy," Rapsody tells CNN's #GetPolitical series, but is "painted as a scapegoat" for misogyny and gun violence.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
This could be latest trend in burgers
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
See More
Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop
"You love (hip-hip) when it allows you to live a fantasy," Rapsody tells CNN's #GetPolitical series, but is "painted as a scapegoat" for misogyny and gun violence.
Source: CNN