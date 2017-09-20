Breaking News

    Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop

Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop

"You love (hip-hip) when it allows you to live a fantasy," Rapsody tells CNN's #GetPolitical series, but is "painted as a scapegoat" for misogyny and gun violence.
Source: CNN

