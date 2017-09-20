Breaking News
Sen. Cassidy defends health bill amid backlash
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) defends the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, saying more people will receive affordable coverage and those with pre-existing conditions will be protected.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) defends the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, saying more people will receive affordable coverage and those with pre-existing conditions will be protected.
