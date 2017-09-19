Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Iran nuclear deal is an embarrassment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Iran nuclear deal is an embarrassment

President Donald Trump calls Iran nuclear deal an embarrassment to the US.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: Iran nuclear deal is an embarrassment

President Donald Trump calls Iran nuclear deal an embarrassment to the US.
Source: CNN