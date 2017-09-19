Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I will always put America first
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I will always put America first
President Donald Trump claims he will always put America first while addressing the UN general assembly.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and foreign policy (16 Videos)
Trump: I will always put America first
Trump: The US has done well since Election Day
Trump vows to keep pressure on North Korea
'America first' Trump makes debut at UN
Trump: Good chance for Middle East peace
The times Donald Trump bashed the UN
Haley: If we have to, N. Korea will be 'destroyed'
Trump's weeks of bluster on North Korea
US rips China after N. Korean missile test
US to renegotiate free trade with S. Korea
Trump: We will handle North Korea
US aiming to cut its trade deficit with Mexico
Trump: Putin would've liked Hillary more
Things Trump has said about Putin
Trump pushes China to confront North Korea
Trump's foreign policy: One thing to know
Trump calls North Korea a 'menace'
See More
Trump: I will always put America first
President Donald Trump claims he will always put America first while addressing the UN general assembly.
Source: CNN