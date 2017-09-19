Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ivanka Trump (C) addresses the event "A Call to Action to End Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking" on September 19, 2017 at the United Nations in New York. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump (C) addresses the event "A Call to Action to End Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking" on September 19, 2017 at the United Nations in New York. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable

Ivanka Trump delivered an anti-human trafficking speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying, "we cannot stand by in silence."
Source: CNN

CNN Freedom Project: Human trafficking (15 Videos)

See More

Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable

Ivanka Trump delivered an anti-human trafficking speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying, "we cannot stand by in silence."
Source: CNN