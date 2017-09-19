Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable
Ivanka Trump delivered an anti-human trafficking speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying, "we cannot stand by in silence."
Source: CNN
CNN Freedom Project: Human trafficking (15 Videos)
Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable
These men were forced into slavery in Scotland
Orphanage 'recruited kids to get donations'
Atlanta teens helping end slavery
Escaping slavery in Hong Kong
Kutcher testifies against sex trafficking
The dark ingredient in your chocolate
An unusual weapon against modern slavery
Abused orphan gets second chance
Safe house helps teenage sex trafficking victim
Survivor overcomes her sex trafficking past
Sex trafficking in Colombia
Students fight modern slavery
Artists draw attention to modern slavery
From domestic slave to the Democratic Convention
Sex trafficking victim speaks out
See More
Ivanka Trump: Human trafficking unacceptable
Ivanka Trump delivered an anti-human trafficking speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying, "we cannot stand by in silence."
Source: CNN