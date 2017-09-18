April Ryan: I felt bad for Sean Spicer

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin and Sean Spicer backstage at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 17, 2017.
CNN political analyst April Ryan says she "felt bad" for Sean Spicer after the former White House press secretary made an appearance at the Emmy Awards.
