Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Senate Judicary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens to witnesses during a subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to the subcommittee that she had warned the White House about contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russia that might make him vulnerable to blackmail. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Senate Judicary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens to witnesses during a subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified to the subcommittee that she had warned the White House about contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russia that might make him vulnerable to blackmail. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP pushing new Obamacare replacement bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP pushing new Obamacare replacement bill

Republican lawmakers are rallying behind a last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Future of US health care (15 Videos)

See More

GOP pushing new Obamacare replacement bill

The Lead

Republican lawmakers are rallying behind a last-ditch attempt to repeal Obamacare. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN