Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
WH denies change on Paris climate deal
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
WH denies change on Paris climate deal
The White House is denying that it has changed its position on the Paris climate agreement. CNN's Athena Jones and Boris Sanchez report.
Source: CNN
Paris Accord (10 Videos)
WH denies change on Paris climate deal
Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord
Fact-checking Trump's Paris accord speech
WH feels the heat over Comey, Paris accord exit
Trump left, and this is what the world said
Bloomberg: Trump 'misinformed' on climate
Kerry: Does Trump think world leaders are 'stupid?'
CEOs to Trump: You're wrong on climate change
Cuomo, Rep. Collins spar over global warming
Fareed: No constraints means dirty energy
What happens if U.S. pulls out of Paris climate accord?
See More
WH denies change on Paris climate deal
The White House is denying that it has changed its position on the Paris climate agreement. CNN's Athena Jones and Boris Sanchez report.
Source: CNN