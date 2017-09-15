Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump new citizen welcome_00000201
trump new citizen welcome_00000201

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's message to new citizens

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's message to new citizens

The Trump White House has released their welcome video recorded for new American citizens.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's message to new citizens

The Trump White House has released their welcome video recorded for new American citizens.
Source: CNN