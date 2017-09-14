Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) and US presidential candidate Donald Trump shake hands after a meeting in Mexico City on August 31, 2016. Donald Trump was expected in Mexico Wednesday to meet its president, in a move aimed at showing that despite the Republican White House hopeful's hardline opposition to illegal immigration he is no close-minded xenophobe. Trump stunned the political establishment when he announced late Tuesday that he was making the surprise trip south of the border to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, a sharp Trump critic. / AFP / YURI CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) and US presidential candidate Donald Trump shake hands after a meeting in Mexico City on August 31, 2016. Donald Trump was expected in Mexico Wednesday to meet its president, in a move aimed at showing that despite the Republican White House hopeful's hardline opposition to illegal immigration he is no close-minded xenophobe. Trump stunned the political establishment when he announced late Tuesday that he was making the surprise trip south of the border to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, a sharp Trump critic. / AFP / YURI CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Had a good talk with Mexican president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Had a good talk with Mexican president

President Trump said that he spoke with the president of Mexico and they exchanged condolences about the natural disasters in both countries.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Mexico (23 Videos)

See More

Trump: Had a good talk with Mexican president

Newsroom

President Trump said that he spoke with the president of Mexico and they exchanged condolences about the natural disasters in both countries.
Source: CNN