Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump tarmac florida sot
trump tarmac florida sot

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on DACA: Everybody's on board

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on DACA: Everybody's on board

While visiting Florida to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, President Trump said that no deal was made with Democrats on DACA.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on DACA: Everybody's on board

While visiting Florida to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, President Trump said that no deal was made with Democrats on DACA.
Source: CNN