Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Donald Trump (Top right) and Vice President Mike Pence (Top left) meet with: (clockwise from lower left) House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the Oval Office of the White House September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with Congressional leaders to discuss bi-partisan issues. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Donald Trump (Top right) and Vice President Mike Pence (Top left) meet with: (clockwise from lower left) House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the Oval Office of the White House September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with Congressional leaders to discuss bi-partisan issues. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: No DACA deal was made

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: No DACA deal was made

President Trump pushes back on claims by top Democrats that a deal has been reached to protect DREAMers from deportation.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: No DACA deal was made

New Day

President Trump pushes back on claims by top Democrats that a deal has been reached to protect DREAMers from deportation.
Source: CNN