Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

steve king ebof
steve king ebof

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. King: Wall was a 'straight up promise'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. King: Wall was a 'straight up promise'

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says that if President Trump backs down on a full-scale border wall, it will "blow up his base."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. King: Wall was a 'straight up promise'

New Day

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says that if President Trump backs down on a full-scale border wall, it will "blow up his base."
Source: CNN