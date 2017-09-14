Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 18, 2017, following travel for meetings at Camp David in Maryland, as he returns to Bedminster, New Jersey to continue his vacation.
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 18, 2017, following travel for meetings at Camp David in Maryland, as he returns to Bedminster, New Jersey to continue his vacation.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump stands by his Charlottesville comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump stands by his Charlottesville comments

On Air Force One, President Trump said again that there were bad people on the other side of the white supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump stands by his Charlottesville comments

On Air Force One, President Trump said again that there were bad people on the other side of the white supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Source: CNN