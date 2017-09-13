Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House press briefing in wake of Irma (full)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House press briefing in wake of Irma (full)
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders holds a briefing as Congress addresses tax reform, health care, and Irma recovery efforts.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
White House press briefing in wake of Irma (full)
Hands on with Apple's iPhone X
Apple's new iPhone has face recognition fail
Apple introduces iPhone X
Apple's new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus in :90
What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook
Millennials beware! Avocado prices soar
Would you pay $1,000 for the next iPhone?
World's fastest street car costs $3 million
Late night hosts mock Trump's DACA decision
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
A history of Trump's feud with Graydon Carter
Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Bad Karma: Revero inherits flaws of past life
See More
White House press briefing in wake of Irma (full)
Newsroom
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders holds a briefing as Congress addresses tax reform, health care, and Irma recovery efforts.
Source: CNN