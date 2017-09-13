Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: White House National Security Advisor Susan Rice briefs reporters about President Barack Obama's upcoming trip to Africa in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 22, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama is traveling this week to Kenya and Ethiopia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Rice told investigators why she unmasked Trump officials

Former national security adviser Susan Rice privately told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, multiple sources told CNN. Manu Raju has the details.
Source: CNN

