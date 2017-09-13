Rice told investigators why she unmasked Trump officials
Former national security adviser Susan Rice privately told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, multiple sources told CNN. Manu Raju has the details.
