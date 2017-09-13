Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders announces 'Medicare for all' plan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders announces 'Medicare for all' plan

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduces his "Medicare for all" health care bill with nearly a third of the Senate Democratic caucus behind him.
Source: CNN

Future of US health care (15 Videos)

See More

Sanders announces 'Medicare for all' plan

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduces his "Medicare for all" health care bill with nearly a third of the Senate Democratic caucus behind him.
Source: CNN