Strategist Steve Bannon waits while US President Donald Trump arrives at Lynchburg Regional Airport May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Strategist Steve Bannon waits while US President Donald Trump arrives at Lynchburg Regional Airport May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Navarro says Bannon's interview was eerie

CNN's Ana Navarro said that Steve Bannon's "60 Minutes" interview was eerie, adding that it was horrifying he was in the ear of President Donald Trump.
