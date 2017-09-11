Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: FL could be out of power for weeks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: FL could be out of power for weeks

White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert warned that many Florida residents are likely to be without power for "weeks."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH: FL could be out of power for weeks

Newsroom

White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert warned that many Florida residents are likely to be without power for "weeks."
Source: CNN