Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Bannon: Russia investigation a 'complete farce'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bannon: Russia investigation a 'complete farce'

Fmr. White House chief strategist Steve Bannon responds to allegations about Russia's interference in the 2016 election, in a "60 Minutes" interview with CBS's Charlie Rose.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Bannon: Russia investigation a 'complete farce'

Fmr. White House chief strategist Steve Bannon responds to allegations about Russia's interference in the 2016 election, in a "60 Minutes" interview with CBS's Charlie Rose.
Source: CNN