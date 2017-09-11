Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump's full 9/11 remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump's full 9/11 remarks

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the Pentagon to commemorate the 16th anniversary of 9/11.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

President Trump's full 9/11 remarks

President Donald Trump gives remarks at the Pentagon to commemorate the 16th anniversary of 9/11.
Source: CNN