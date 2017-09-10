Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McCain: 'Every life has to end one way or another'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McCain: 'Every life has to end one way or another'
Senator John McCain discusses with CNN's Jake Tapper the importance of appreciating and enjoying life.
Source: CNN
Top News (16 Videos)
McCain: 'Every life has to end one way or another'
North Korea celebrates Foundation Day
Witness: Quake one of the strongest I've felt
Country star Troy Gentry dead at 50
Former presidents team up for hurricane relief
South Korea expecting North Korea ICBM launch
Campus sexual assault guidance to be reviewed
Sources: Mueller seeks to interview WH aides
Trump: Military action in NK not preferred
Sources: Trump Jr. said he did not recall WH involvement in response to meeting
Wray: No whiff of interference in Russia probe
Kasich blasts DACA decision, welcomes Dreamers
Facebook sold ads to Russian 'troll farm'
Schumer, Trump embrace in Oval Office picture
House Intel subpoenas FBI, DOJ for Trump dossier documents
Over 100 mph winds punch through the Keys
See More
McCain: 'Every life has to end one way or another'
Senator John McCain discusses with CNN's Jake Tapper the importance of appreciating and enjoying life.
Source: CNN