Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: America 'united' as Irma approaches
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: America 'united' as Irma approaches
President Donald Trump used his weekly address to warn about the danger of Hurricane Irma and pledge his support for the recovery effort.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump: America 'united' as Irma approaches
Late night hosts mock Trump's DACA decision
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
A history of Trump's feud with Graydon Carter
Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Bad Karma: Revero inherits flaws of past life
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2
Britain puts animal fat in its cash
Record-breaking astronaut returns to earth
The 20-foot-long 2-seat Mercedes convertible
Volkswagen's electric concept bus is far out
What is DACA?
Who is Tomi Lahren?
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
See More
Trump: America 'united' as Irma approaches
President Donald Trump used his weekly address to warn about the danger of Hurricane Irma and pledge his support for the recovery effort.
Source: CNN