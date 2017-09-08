Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks to an audience of voters on February 18, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks to an audience of voters on February 18, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina.

    JUST WATCHED

    Jeb Bush praises Trump's leadership

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jeb Bush praises Trump's leadership

Jeb Bush offered up praise for President Donald Trump and the way he's handling two back-to-back hurricanes.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Jeb Bush praises Trump's leadership

New Day

Jeb Bush offered up praise for President Donald Trump and the way he's handling two back-to-back hurricanes.
Source: CNN