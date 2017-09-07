Sources: Mueller seeks to interview WH aides

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has approached the White House about interviewing aides who were aboard Air Force One when the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower was crafted, three sources familiar with the conversations said.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has approached the White House about interviewing aides who were aboard Air Force One when the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower was crafted, three sources familiar with the conversations said.