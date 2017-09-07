Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pelosi: I asked Trump, the tweet appeared
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pelosi: I asked Trump, the tweet appeared
President Donald Trump sought to reassure young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children after speaking with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Pelosi: I asked Trump, the tweet appeared
Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?
Late night hosts mock Trump's DACA decision
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Bad Karma: Revero inherits flaws of past life
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2
Britain puts animal fat in its cash
Record-breaking astronaut returns to earth
The 20-foot-long 2-seat Mercedes convertible
Volkswagen's electric concept bus is far out
What is DACA?
Who is Tomi Lahren?
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
European cities fed up with tourists
Apple to build $1.3B Iowa facility
See More
Pelosi: I asked Trump, the tweet appeared
President Donald Trump sought to reassure young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children after speaking with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Source: CNN