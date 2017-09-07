Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ryan: Trump wanted bipartisan deal on debt
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ryan: Trump wanted bipartisan deal on debt
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says President Donald Trump struck a deal with Democratic leaders over raising the debt limit because he didn't want a partisan fight during a time of national crisis.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump (15 Videos)
Ryan: Trump wanted bipartisan deal on debt
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
Trump: Harvey victims happy with response
Donald Trump on tax reform
Trump believes Kim Jong Un respects US
Trump to McConnell: We must pass legislation
Trump predicts NAFTA termination
Trump vs China: Tensions over trade
Trump defends Charlottesville response at rally
Trump threatens shutdown over border wall
The high-profile exits since Trump took office
Trump's day-by-day response to Charlottesville
Trump: Removal of Confederate statues is sad
Trump touts winery when talking Charlottesville
Trump calls Russia story a 'total fabrication'
Cuomo: Trump is actually getting stuff done
See More
Ryan: Trump wanted bipartisan deal on debt
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says President Donald Trump struck a deal with Democratic leaders over raising the debt limit because he didn't want a partisan fight during a time of national crisis.
Source: CNN