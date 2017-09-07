Sources: Trump Jr. said he did not recall WH involvement in response to meeting

Breaking News

Donald Trump, Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, attends the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
Donald Trump Jr. told Senate judiciary committee staffers that he did not recall the details of White House involvement in the public response to his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer and did not know much about the Air Force One meeting that allegedly led to the production of the statement, sources told CNN.
