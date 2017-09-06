Breaking News

    Trump says administration preparing for Irma

Trump says administration preparing for Irma

President Trump says the administration is getting ready to respond to Hurricane Irma and that disaster officials are in place in Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
President Trump says the administration is getting ready to respond to Hurricane Irma and that disaster officials are in place in Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
