Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump brings Ivanka on stage
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump brings Ivanka on stage
While giving remarks on tax reform in North Dakota, President Trump tells the crowd his daughter Ivanka asked if she could join him.
Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump (15 Videos)
Trump brings Ivanka on stage
Ivanka Trump sits in for dad at G20 meeting
Trump praises Ivanka's work at G20 event
Ivanka Trump: I try to stay out of politics
Ivanka: I'm surprised by viciousness of media
Melania, Ivanka Trump forgo headscarves
Crowd reacts to Ivanka's defense of dad
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner blasted for WH roles
First family shows new look at White House
Germany's Merkel turns to Ivanka
Activists investigating Ivanka supplier missing
Poll: Ivanka, Jared's WH roles inappropriate
Ivanka Trump has a message for critics
Ivanka Trump, Kushner benefiting from business
Ivanka Trump will make WH job official
'SNL' creates fragrance for Ivanka Trump
See More
Trump brings Ivanka on stage
While giving remarks on tax reform in North Dakota, President Trump tells the crowd his daughter Ivanka asked if she could join him.
Source: CNN