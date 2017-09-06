Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump brings Ivanka on stage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump brings Ivanka on stage

While giving remarks on tax reform in North Dakota, President Trump tells the crowd his daughter Ivanka asked if she could join him.
Source: CNN

Ivanka Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump brings Ivanka on stage

While giving remarks on tax reform in North Dakota, President Trump tells the crowd his daughter Ivanka asked if she could join him.
Source: CNN