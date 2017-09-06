Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clinton examines election loss in new book
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clinton examines election loss in new book
CNN got a first look at Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened," in which she provides a detailed account of the 2016 presidential election. CNN's
Jeff Zeleny
reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Clinton examines election loss in new book
Late night hosts mock Trump's DACA decision
Nissan unveils new electric Leaf model
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
Bad Karma: Revero inherits flaws of past life
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2
Britain puts animal fat in its cash
Record-breaking astronaut returns to earth
The 20-foot-long 2-seat Mercedes convertible
Volkswagen's electric concept bus is far out
What is DACA?
Who is Tomi Lahren?
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
European cities fed up with tourists
Apple to build $1.3B Iowa facility
Mel B. storms off 'America's Got Talent'
See More
Clinton examines election loss in new book
New Day
CNN got a first look at Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened," in which she provides a detailed account of the 2016 presidential election. CNN's
Jeff Zeleny
reports.
Source: CNN