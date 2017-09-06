Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) attend a panel discussion on an opioid and drug abuse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) attend a panel discussion on an opioid and drug abuse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump and Sessions spin the facts on DACA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump and Sessions spin the facts on DACA

Jake Tapper looks at comments from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump calling DACA recipients "mostly adult." Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump and Sessions spin the facts on DACA

Jake Tapper looks at comments from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump calling DACA recipients "mostly adult." Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN