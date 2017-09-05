Breaking News

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters about the recent disclosure of a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign in the Capitol Visitors Center July 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Schiff said it was troubling that the Trump campaign did not tell the FBI that a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer reached out to them with an offer of information that would help their campaign against Hillary Clinton.
    House Intel subpoenas FBI, DOJ for Trump dossier documents

The House intelligence committee issued subpoenas to the FBI and Department of Justice for information relating to a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump, according to two leaders of the House investigation into Russian election meddling.
