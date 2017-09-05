House Intel subpoenas FBI, DOJ for Trump dossier documents
The House intelligence committee issued subpoenas to the FBI and Department of Justice for information relating to a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump, according to two leaders of the House investigation into Russian election meddling.
