Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Senator Bob Menendez at Capitol Hill on July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Kelly Craft)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Senator Bob Menendez at Capitol Hill on July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Kelly Craft)

    JUST WATCHED

    Everything you need to know about Sen. Menendez's bribery trial

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Everything you need to know about Sen. Menendez's bribery trial

It is the first major bribery case against a sitting US senator in nine years.
Source: CNN

Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)

See More

Everything you need to know about Sen. Menendez's bribery trial

It is the first major bribery case against a sitting US senator in nine years.
Source: CNN