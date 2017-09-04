Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Young immigrants and supporters gather for a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. A decision is expected in coming days on whether US President Trump will end the program by his predecessor, former President Obama, on DACA which has protected some 800,000 undocumented immigrants, also known as Dreamers, since 2012. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Young immigrants and supporters gather for a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. A decision is expected in coming days on whether US President Trump will end the program by his predecessor, former President Obama, on DACA which has protected some 800,000 undocumented immigrants, also known as Dreamers, since 2012. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump council member will quit if DACA ends

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump council member will quit if DACA ends

Javier Palomarez, the head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, says he will leave President Trump's diversity council if DACA is terminated.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Trump council member will quit if DACA ends

Javier Palomarez, the head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, says he will leave President Trump's diversity council if DACA is terminated.
Source: CNN