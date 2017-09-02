Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump visits houston hurricane harvey victim response _00003510
trump visits houston hurricane harvey victim response _00003510

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Harvey victims happy with response

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Harvey victims happy with response

President Donald Trump, during a visit to Houston to survey devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, says he's seen "a lot of happiness" while meeting survivors.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump: Harvey victims happy with response

President Donald Trump, during a visit to Houston to survey devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, says he's seen "a lot of happiness" while meeting survivors.
Source: CNN