Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Houston visit Harvey flood sot_00000000
Trump Houston visit Harvey flood sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump praises Texas gov. for Harvey response

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump praises Texas gov. for Harvey response

President Trump praises Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his response to Hurricane Harvey after visiting victims in Houston.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump praises Texas gov. for Harvey response

Newsroom

President Trump praises Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his response to Hurricane Harvey after visiting victims in Houston.
Source: CNN