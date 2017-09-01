Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mueller reviewing letter Trump drafted to Comey

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mueller reviewing letter Trump drafted to Comey

The special counsel investigating potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia is reviewing a letter drafted by the President and a top aide in the days before the firing of FBI Director James Comey. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Mueller reviewing letter Trump drafted to Comey

The Lead

The special counsel investigating potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia is reviewing a letter drafted by the President and a top aide in the days before the firing of FBI Director James Comey. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN