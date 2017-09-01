Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence to Texas: We are with you (full remarks)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence to Texas: We are with you (full remarks)

Vice President Mike Pence and other officials give words of encouragement to victims of Hurricane Harvey, promising adequate disaster relief aid at a press conference in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Source: CNN

Politicians and Harvey (11 Videos)

See More

Pence to Texas: We are with you (full remarks)

Newsroom

Vice President Mike Pence and other officials give words of encouragement to victims of Hurricane Harvey, promising adequate disaster relief aid at a press conference in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Source: CNN