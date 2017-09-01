Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: Keith Schiller, director of Oval Office operations, walks through the lobby at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: Keith Schiller, director of Oval Office operations, walks through the lobby at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: Schiller leaving White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: Schiller leaving White House

President Trump's longtime aide and current director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller has told people he intends to leave the White House, three sources familiar with the decision told CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Sources: Schiller leaving White House

The Lead

President Trump's longtime aide and current director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller has told people he intends to leave the White House, three sources familiar with the decision told CNN.
Source: CNN