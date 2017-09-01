Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders on funding: Nation must stand together

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders on funding: Nation must stand together

Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about the importance of Congress funding victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN

Politicians and Harvey (11 Videos)

See More

Sanders on funding: Nation must stand together

Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about the importance of Congress funding victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Source: CNN